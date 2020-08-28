Hit or miss storms return to the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a one day break from the rain, showers and storms return to our forecast today. We’ll start out dry, warm and muggy this morning but a few showers can’t be ruled out by late this morning or at lunch time. Scattered storms will likely follow for the afternoon before dying down this evening. We expect another hot day where we don’t have rain. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with heat index values around 105°. It appears that Saturday will have a few more clouds than Sunday as the remnants of Laura pass by well to our north. Increasing winds aloft due to Laura may help to aid in the intensity of a few storms on Saturday. We’ll have to keep a watchful eye out for one or two strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. With Laura exiting the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday night, sunshine will be on the increase for us on Sunday but we will still have to dodge a few showers and storms.