Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/27)

Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 28, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 12:51 PM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .172 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Game PPD. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 24 K’s in 26.1 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 0-4 with 3 K’s in a 6-1 loss to Cincinnati in game 1 of a double header. In game 2, went 0-1 with a K in a 6-0 loss. The Stratford alum is batting .200 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 10-day DL with a toe contusion. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

