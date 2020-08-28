Man accused of gunning down father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co. has October court date

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of gunning down a father and stepdaughter following a traffic crash in Georgetown County earlier this week is due in court in October.
Tysheem Walters III, 23, of Monks Corner, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the Georgetown County Public Index, Walters’ first appearance is set for Oct. 2. On Aug. 26, a judge denied bond on the weapon charge. A bond on murder charges can only be set in circuit court.
Walters’ charges stem from an Aug. 24 shooting. Authorities said Nick Wall, 45, and Laura Anderson, 21, were shot near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street after a crash.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Wall and Walters were both driving south on Highway 521, when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle. Troopers confirmed that Walters was at fault in the crash.
Authorities said there was an altercation after the crash and Walters opened fire. Warrants show he shot Wall at least twice in the upper torso and shot Anderson once in the head. A third victim was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, according to warrants. That victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said Walters ran from the scene but was captured a short time later.
The news of the shooting deaths has rocked the small-town community near Andrews.
“I’m having to bury one of my children and my husband. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand,” Kimberly Wall, Nick’s husband and Laura’s mother, said previously. “It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”
Memorial services have been set for Wall and Anderson.
Anderson’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Georgetown. The family will receive friends following the service.
Per Wall’s wishes, his services will be private.
Memorials can be made to Hugs for Horses or Gourdines Chapel.
