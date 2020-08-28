Mount Pleasant man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Mount Pleasant man on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department arrested 63-year-old James D. Anthony on Thursday.
Anthony’s arrest stems from an investigation after authorities received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Anthony.
Investigators reported that Anthony possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
