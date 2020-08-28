One dead, three injured in two vehicle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and three people have been transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Berkeley County Thursday night.
Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:18 p.m. on Gants Road near Hillcrest Drive.
Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said there were two vehicles involved: a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 1999 Nissan 300ZX.
According to a report, the Nissan was traveling southbound on Gants Road when it crossed the centerline where it was struck by the Jeep which was traveling northbound.
The Jeep then ran off the side of the road and struck a ditch.
Emergency officials said the driver of the Nissan died, while the passenger was transported to Trident Medical Center. Tidwell said both were not wearing seatbelts.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported by EMS to Trident Medical Center, and were wearing seatbelts.
