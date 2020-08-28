Record number of people request absentee ballots by mail in Tri-County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a little more than two months from the general election, counties around the Lowcountry are reporting record requests for mail-in absentee ballots, but the increased demand could come with delays in tallying votes on election day.
Charleston County Election Commission Project Manager Isaac Cramer said as of Friday, 46,300 people have requested a mail absentee ballot, up from more than 9,700 this time in 2016.
“That’s about six times more than we had in 2016 at the same point,” Cramer said. “The mail tripling does not mean it’s easier to process, means it takes more time more effort.”
Cramer said the election officials statewide are asking lawmakers to allow mail-in ballots to start to be processed days in advance in an effort to avoid delays in election results.
“There’s no way we will have election report for absentee which could be 60,000 to 100,000 ballots, which would mean we won’t know the results of many different races across the Lowcountry,” Cramer said. “If we don’t get that done for at least that Monday, then you’re talking about two days of scanning ballots, might be Thursday or Friday before we have the results.”
Berkeley County is seeing the next highest number of absentee requests, at more than 14,000 so far this year compared to around 6,400 in total during the 2016 election.
With 10,000 requests currently, Dorchester County Elections Director Todd Billman said the number of mail-in ballots is manageable for now, but is expected to grow before November.
“Absentee voting by mail has been going on a long time in the state of South Carolina, it’s just being used more now than it has in the past,” Billman said. “Over the years, it has increased every year. And that really has been because we are as elections industry, letting the voters know their options.”
