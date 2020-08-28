S.C. reports 903 new cases of COVID-19, and 23 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | August 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 2:01 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 903 new COVID-19 cases and 23 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 114,400, probable cases to 1,551, confirmed deaths to 2,521, and 134 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 989,673
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 5,751
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,655 63
Berkeley County 4,674 73
Charleston County 13,561 217
Colleton County 882 38
Dorchester County 3,453 71
Georgetown County 1,659 36
Orangeburg County 2,793 94
Williamsburg County 1,161 34

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Friday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Friday are below:

