Summerville’s Bear Island Road Project nears completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a year of construction, Summerville’s largest road project is set to be completed on Bear Island Road before October.
This extension of Bear Island Road will offer an alternate route to thousands of drivers who would normally take North Main Street, a road Summerville Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Russ Cornette says is a notoriously congested part of town.
The contractor says there is only a small section of paving left to finish.
Cornette says this 1.4-mile road project will provide much needed relief to the north side of Summerville.
“North Summerville is the worst part of town for congestion,” Cornette said. “To be able to give some relief and let people move about more freely between North Main Street and North Maple Street, and just open up some traffic.”
Based on a recent study done by the Town of Summerville, Cornette says they anticipate 7,000 cars will drive on this new road every day.
“North Main Street is really congested. I’ve noticed over the last year or two that that’s increased,” Cornette said. “So hopefully this project, well I’m positive this project will help that situation.”
When the road first opens, there will be stop signs at the intersections, but Cornette says based on how many cars they anticipate will use this road, plans are already in the works to install traffic lights at the two main intersections.
The Town of Summerville says they will also announce a ribbon cutting in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.