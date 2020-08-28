Teachers urge lawmakers to use state’s $775 million surplus to support public education

“While the General Assembly previously created a plan to eventually pay off this shortfall, the plan has been suspended this year presumably to save budget dollars,” a press release stated.”This decision resulted in further harm to the financial health of the state Retirement System, which already was almost the worst funded state-run retirement plan in the nation. Any state official in a position to do something about the deteriorating financial health of the state Retirement System should immediately accept that responsibility. There’s too much at stake for state leaders to fail to correct this serious problem.”