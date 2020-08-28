Troopers looking for suspect in hit and run

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a collision occurred in Williamsburg County and the perpetrator left the scene.
Troopers say the hit and run happened at around 6 a.m. Friday on Chair Road near Cow Head Road when an unknown vehicle struck a 2006 Lexis IS.
The victim subsequently ran off the road and struck a ditch, which Highway Patrol says brought fire services and EMS to the scene.
Troopers say the Lexus was towed from the location of the crash.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.