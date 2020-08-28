WPD: 15-year-old accused of shooting young girl after altercation on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting a teenage girl following an “altercation” outside a home on Anderson Street in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of Anderson Street — about a block from Portia Hines Park — around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
A 15-year-old girl was injured in the shooting and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition. An update from the WPD Friday morning stated that the girl’s status had been upgraded to serious but stable.
The police spokeswoman said the 15-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
He is currently being held in juvenile detention.
