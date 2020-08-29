Battery Make it Four in a Row With 1-0 Win over Tampa Bay

Five minutes into the first half and the Battery looked like an entirely different team than the one that came out at Al Lang Stadium the last time they faced Tampa Bay. After the player-led stoppage in play from the 7th minute through to 8:46′, the Battery created a few chances with shots by Angelo Kelly and Zeiko Lewis. As both teams battled back and forth through 20′, it was the Battery that looked most likely to break through. And in the 22nd minute, a midfield floater from Angelo Kelly dropped well-placed between two Rowdies’ defenders to allow Zarokostas to pull ahead, cut back around and rip a curl to the top right corner, bouncing off the right post and into the net. It was Stavros’ second goal for the year. Zarokostas nearly created a second goal-scoring opportunity after getting crowded in the box in the 38th minute, passing back to Kelly who crossed to Lewis. Lewis ripped a shot just wide left of the goal.