FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with late day storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are continuing to track the remnants from Laura to the north. The tail-end moisture trailing behind it will help increase the chances for some scattered storms later today. Much of the cay should remain dry with increasing clouds. High temperatures will feel hot, but thankfully a breeze will help it feel not as unbearable!. Winds could gust up to 25 - 20 mph this afternoon. Stay off the choppy waters. Highs will peak near 90 degrees with a heat index in the low 100s. Later this afternoon and this evening we will be tracking some storms approaching the I-95 corridor. There is a chance this activity could fall apart, but if the storms stay intact a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Areas north of I-26 are under a marginal risk for severe weather- an isolated storm can’t be ruled out.