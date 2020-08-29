Lowcountry High School Football (8/28)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
First Baptist 47 Thomas Heyward 26 - Will Daniel threw for 320 yards and 4 TD’s while Davian Brown rushed for 127 yards and 2 TD’s as the Hurricanes start the season at 1-0
St. John’s Christian 28 Beaufort Academy 18 - Nai’Ryan Bookert rushed for 3 TD’s helping the Cavaliers win their first game back since moving to 11-man.
Hilton Head Prep 30 Colleton Prep 20 - The War Hawks fall to 0-1
Hilton Head Christian 40 Dorchester Academy - The Raiders drop to 0-1
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.