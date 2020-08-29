Police calling protest in Charleston an ‘unlawful assembly’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has declared calling the protest in downtown Charleston an ’unlawful assembly’ and have begun efforts to end the protest.
The protest started at around 4 p.m. Saturday near Marion Square and police began to disperse the crowd when they started walking on King Street, arresting some of the protestors.
Police began barricading in protesters in the area of Queen Street and Archdale Street at roughly 5:30 and released them in groups of 5, apparently telling them to go to their cars and go home.
Live 5′s Summer Huechtker reported seeing roughly 100 people at the beginning of the protest and around the same number of people walking down King Street, but reported seeing fewer people when police began arresting people and telling others to go home.
