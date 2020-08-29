S.C. reports 1250 new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths

The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | August 29, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 1:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases and 42 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 115,661, probable cases to 1,588, confirmed deaths to 2,563, and 135 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 999,070
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,087
Percent Positive in latest test results 20.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,700 63
Berkeley County 4,750 74
Charleston County 13,776 219
Colleton County 886 38
Dorchester County 3,532 72
Georgetown County 1,673 36
Orangeburg County 2,801 92
Williamsburg County 1,165 34

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

