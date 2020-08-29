Troopers: 1 dead after dirt bike and car collide in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the operator of a dirt bike has died after crashing with a vehicle in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say a car was traveling east on coach road at around 7:50 p.m. Friday when it turned left on to Toney Bay Road and collided with a dirt bike rider traveling west on Coach Road.
The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was transported by EMS to the regional medical center in Orangeburg, troopers say.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the dirt bike was not wearing a helmet and was declared dead on the scene.
Troopers say to contact The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, with assistance from the South Caroline Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, troopers say.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.