Community leaders hold march in Waylyn Park in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people came out to Waylyn Park in North Charleston on Sunday for a march. They called for change in gun violence and racial injustices in the community.
People who live in the Waylyn Park community, and from other nearby areas, came out to speak and march in solidarity against gun violence.
They recognized people who have had confrontations with police, like Jacob Blake, while also mentioning the high number of violent incidents involving guns in the Waylyn neighborhood.
The President of Waylyn Heart Team and Waylyn community resident, Shamekei Gray, spoke about her desire for change in the neighborhood that her kids are growing up in.
“My black life matters. My five children, black lives matter,” Gray said. “Every day that I wake up, I always think about my son coming to this basketball court and not knowing if he’s gonna make it right down the street to the house. And see these are the things that we go through.”
The dozens of people marched through the neighborhood holding signs and chanting things like, “Black Lives Matter,” and “Black Lives are worthy.” Others watched and joined in on the chants from their yards and porches.
One member of the group, Pastor Thomas Dixon, noted that they were also marching to address those who have died due to domestic violence and for police officers who have lost their lives to gun violence as well.
“You see we don’t discriminate. There are those out here who want to paint us in a picture that is not us,” Dixon said. “We are open and inclusive.”
The march ended back at Waylyn Park where more people from the community, from various ages, shared different stories. They talked about plans to provide more activities for young kids in the Waylyn neighborhood.
Others called for better black history education in schools and how to help others register to vote and be more informed voters.
The event wrapped up just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.