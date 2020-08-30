Community leaders hold press conference about downtown Charleston protests, arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are holding a press conference regarding Saturday’s protests.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at Sunday afternoon.
The groups involved in the press conference include The Coalition, Stand As One, the United Front of Charleston, the Waylyn Heart Team, the People’s Army, Voices United, the OWLS, the Phoenix Project, BLM Charleston, Uplift Charleston and GEN Z.
“Although this gathering was not officially permitted according to the city of Charleston’s permitting process, we feel as though the behavior of the law enforcement agencies present did everything possible to exacerbate the situation,” a news release by Pastor Thomas Dixon.
The Charleston Police Department made seven arrests following the protest.
