Crews responding to fire JW Aluminum, second fire this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at an aluminum plant in Goose Creek Sunday.
The fire reportedly started around 2 p.m.
A representative of JW Aluminum said that the fire was detected at a support equipment annex separate from the production area.
“This annex is a largely unmanned, distinct piece of equipment,” The representative said in a statement. “It is my understanding that firefighters have the fire effectively contained and we thank them for their service and quick response to the incident.”
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.