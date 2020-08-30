FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms later today; greater rain chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The hit or miss chance for a few showers and storms will return this afternoon. A front sagging to the north will help increase the chance for rain after lunchtime. Much of the day will remain dry once again. High temperatures will peak near 90 degrees- not far from normal for this time of the year. Look for more clouds than sunshine both today and tomorrow. We are watch an area of low pressure over Florida that will move northeast and could develop into a tropical depression after this week. No issue for the Lowcountry. This system will help pump in some deep tropical moisture tomorrow so keep the umbrella close by.