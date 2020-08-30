Local NAACP leader and pastor responds to viral post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A controversial social media post by co-owner of a prominent Johns Island farm is catching the attention of thousands online.
Saturday, Thomas Legare made a post in which appears to be a reference to 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who is accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest earlier this week.
The post which gained more than 2,000 comments over the weekend reads, “Can we hire this young man from Wisconsin to be police chief in Charleston?”
Joe Darby, vice president of the Charleston NAACP and pastor at Nichols Chapel AME Church said he found the post “unfortunate.”
“My personal thought is that he has the freedom of speech to be able to say whatever he wants,” Darby said. “I have the freedom of association to not do business with him and to tell as many people as I can why I’m not doing business with him.”
Legare later posted in response to the large online reaction saying the post was intended as a joke.
“Saying that someone who is a 17-year-old kid who carries an AR-15 illegally and kills two people and maimes one another,” Darby said. “If he finds humor in that, he would have to explain to me what humor is.”
Legare has declined to comment.
