One person dead after crash in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a single-car accident that happened in Orangeburg County Sunday.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 301.
Troopers say The driver was the only person in the truck involved with the crash.
The truck was reportedly traveling north on 301 and went off the road hitting a power pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
