S.C. reports 1,019 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 116,697, probable cases to 1,627, confirmed deaths to 2,574, and 135 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Sunday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Sunday are below:
