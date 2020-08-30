S.C. reports 1,019 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths

The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4 (Source: Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera | August 30, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 1:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 116,697, probable cases to 1,627, confirmed deaths to 2,574, and 135 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,006,606
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,730
Percent Positive in latest test results 21.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,726 63
Berkeley County 4,763 74
Charleston County 13,865 220
Colleton County 886 38
Dorchester County 3,554 73
Georgetown County 1,676 36
Orangeburg County 2,808 92
Williamsburg County 1,173 34

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Sunday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Sunday are below:

