Sumter Police searching for 37-year-old woman reported missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 37-year-old woman that has been reported missing.
Coral J. Feagin was last seen on August 17 walking away from her home toward Highland Avenue.
Officials say she may have gotten a ride to the Broad Street Walmart.
It is unknown where she may have gone after that, however, she did contact an associate by phone a few days later.
Feagin is described at 5′8 and weighs 180 lbs with strawberry blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Feagin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700
