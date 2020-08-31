Accidents slow traffic on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-26 caused a backup during Monday morning’s commute.
The first crash, near the Dorchester Road exit on I-26 eastbound, closed one right lane. As of 7:34 a.m., the lane remained closed. The crash does involve injuries, but the extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
A second crash was reported three miles away just before the merge with I-526. No injuries were reported and no lanes are blocked because of that crash.
But just past the merge, a third crash has blocked the left eastbound lane. No injuries have been reported in that crash.
The crashes pushed drive times from Summerville to Charleston to approximately 32 minutes, nearly double the normal drive time.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.