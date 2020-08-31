‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Charlotte Planned Parenthood location removed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A ’Baby Lives Matter’ street mural that was painted outside of a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte has been removed.
A WBTV reporter went to the Planned Parenthood, on South Torrence Street, and found that the mural was gone.
CMPD response to Brandon’s email: “The investigation is still open/active. No one has been charged at this time.”
Last week, someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at that location.
Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sent WBTV this statement:
“Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and our Charlotte health center staff remain focused on providing high-quality, affordable health care to everyone who walks in our doors, particularly as the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our community. This attempt by anti-abortion extremists to co-opt the language of the Movement for Black Lives is shameful and offensive to the fight for racial justice in Charlotte. We are proud to stand with the leaders on the front lines fighting against racism and systemic oppression, including the right for every person to have access to sexual and reproductive care.”
WBTV’s Sky 3 observed the mural from above. WBTV reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see if there was any response to this mural.
They responded and said on Wednesday, CMPD officers went to South Torrence Street in reference to a call for service regarding vandalism in the street.
CMPD says are investigating who wrote that message on the road.
Police told WBTV that the investigation is still open and active and that no one has been charged at this time.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.