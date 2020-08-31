Cops: Man strangles pregnant woman, kicks police officers legs in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of assaulting and strangling a pregnant woman, holding her and another person at gun point, then kicking a police officer.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 19-year-old Donald Lee White who faces several charges including domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
He was arrested on Sunday morning after a pregnant woman said she was assaulted by White and strangled on the hood of a car, then held at gunpoint with another woman at an apartment.
NCPD officials reported that White resisted arrest and kicked the legs of one of the responding police officers.
Investigators say White also has outstanding warrants, was on probation and prohibited of possession a firearm.
The investigation began Sunday morning when a police officer responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at an apartment on Sumner Avenue. The officer reported that when he got to the apartment and said he was with the police, someone inside locked the door.
The officer then heard a man yelling at a woman. Officers knocked on the door for several minutes, but no one answered. Authorities said they saw people looking out the window and their movement indicated that someone was leaning against them.
When the officer told the people inside that if the door wasn’t opened he was going to kick it down, a woman opened the window and said she was coming to open the door.
Police said the woman was crying and was terrified. While officers held the front door of the apartment open, three people including White exited the apartment.
Two women who came out of the home told investigators that White had assaulted one of them, who was pregnant, by strangling her on the hood of a car while holding a gun to her chest.
A report states that when police officers initially arrived, White forced the victims into the back bedroom, kept them at gunpoint and refused to let them leave the room.
Officers then arrested White, however they reported as they tried to stand him up and put him into the patrol car, he went limp forcing the officers to carry him which knocked the responding officer’s camera off.
According to police, White became combative and refused to get into the car, and did not comply with officers commands and continued to resist. The responding officer reported striking White in the knee 2 to 3 times to get him in, but this had no effect.
Police officers said White then grabbed the tire well and refused to let go. The responding officer said he was unable to pry White’s fingers loose, so he struck White’s hands which forced White to let go.
When White was put in the patrol car, officers said he continued to fight with officers and kicked the responding officer in the legs. Police reported that the responding officer attempted a “clavicle notch” which pushed the suspect across the seat.
Other officers then opened the other door in an attempt to pull White across in order to shut the door, at which point White tried to throw his body out of that door, authorities reported. NCPD officials said White also attempted to push the responding officer in order to escape.
The officer said he then took out his taser and said he was going to tase White who complied with the orders, and he was able to shut the door, however White immediately began to kick the door open.
The victims said the suspect’s gun was in the house and wanted them to locate it. Officers entered the home and saw three children inside. Investigators eventually found a gun under a mattress.
Police said the gun was discovered to be a weapon stolen in the City of Charleston.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.