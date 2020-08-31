Dorchester District 2’s 5-day LEAP Days program kicks off Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is the first day of the five-day LEAP days program for Dorchester District Two. LEAP stands for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare.
LEAP days are optional for all students, but since it has been five months since students have seen their teachers in person,
DD2 Elementary Schools Executive Director Lori Estep says there’s a lot to catch up on, including how to use their new devices as their main source of learning.
“We’d really like for them to come in because we have an orientation for the devices,” Estep said. " A video that they watch on how to take care, how to access the platforms and the programs so that we’re not just handing them a devices and sending them home and saying, here you go. We’re starting on the 8th.”
This will be the first year all school districts take part in LEAP days. The program is a new requirement by the South Carolina’s Department of Education.
During these half-day sessions, students will receive their mobile devices, go through a technology orientation, and discuss their new normal with their teachers in the classroom. All students will also be administered their annual diagnostic testing, which is designed to show the teachers where their students are at. Estep says the testing would be tough to complete from home.
“If we didn’t have these days, we would have to do these assessments virtually. Which for some of our younger kids that’s a bit difficult,” Estep said. “If you can think about a Kindergarten for the first time taking an assessment without a teacher helping them along to do that. Again, getting the devices, understanding how the devices work, that’s difficult not being able to do face to face.”
Estep says about half of the students have confirmed they will be attending.
Students will follow the school-based hybrid model with Cohort A students attending Monday and Tuesday, and Cohort B students will attend Wednesday and Thursday.
Here are the schedules for the different schools:
- Elementary school: 7:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Middle school: 8:30 a.m. - Noon
- Givhans and Rollings Middle School of the Arts: 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
All students and teachers will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
