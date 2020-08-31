Lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Hwy. 52

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two right westbound lanes of I-26 have reopened following a crash Monday morning.
The crash was reported at 10:13 a.m. near mile marker 207, according to the South Carolina Department of Safety.
Troopers say the crash involved injuries but the extent of those injuries was not immediately available.
That crash follows a series of three crashes earlier Monday morning, the first of which involved the death of a pedestrian the South Carolina Highway Patrol says was walking on the interstate.
The other two incidents did not involve injuries, troopers said.
