‘Light the Way for Hope’ event remembers overdose victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness day, community groups came together to remember those who have died due to drug overdoses.
WakeUp Carolina has partnered with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Center for the second annual ‘Light the Way for Hope’ event. The goal was not only to honor the lives lost, but also to reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths and create change.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually and ended with a remembrance vigil. In 2019, 139 people died of drug-related overdoses in the Tri-country area.
In front of Mount Pleasant Town Hall, there were bags lit up with the name of each person who lost their life.
The bags will stay there for 24 hours.
For Kathleen Orr, the event was very personal. Her daughter, Isabella, died of an overdose in 2017. Since then, Orr has been a voice for families struggling with the same issues.
“I feel like it is important to remember the ones who we have lost and pay tribute to them and have a memorial for them,” Orr said. “[It is also important] to recognize those who are struggling with addiction and just to bring awareness so that families realize this is a big problem everywhere.”
The organizations also held a virtual Narcan training session in order to have people familiarize themselves with the opioid reversal drug.
“I was a heroin addict in 2011 and Narcan saved me,”said Chad Logan, the founder of the Hope Project. “It didn’t enable me to continue to use, it enabled me to get to a point in my life where I was ready to have recovery take control of me.”
The full ceremony can be watched on the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Youtube Channel.
For more information about WakeUp Carolina, call (843)-620-1568.
