Lowcountry Food Bank kicks off virtual fundraiser for Hunger Action Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - September is Hunger Action Month and the Lowcountry Food Bank is launching a virtual fundraiser to help meet the growing need for food in the community.
The fundraiser called Activate to Fight Hunger is designed to create 180,000 meals through donations. Participants are asked to donate $32, tell 32 people about hunger, and move for 32 minutes a week. The number 32 represents the weekly SNAP benefits for one person.
Alexis Barbalace with the Lowcountry Food Bank says people can sign up for the virtual fundraiser at lowcountryfoodbank.org or at activate2020.everydayhero.do. Barbalace says it’s a “do-it-yourself” challenge. You can participate on your own or challenge friends and family and come up with your own activities to fight hunger.
In addition to the virtual fundraiser, the Lowcountry Food Bank has a calendar of activities and ideas to support the food insecure. September 10 is Hunger Action Day and everyone is encouraged to wear orange to show their support. On Saturday, September 19 everyone is encouraged to join the Stryke Out Hunger workout class at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston. The outdoor, socially distanced class starts at 9 a.m.
The Lowcountry Food Bank has experienced tremendous growth in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The food bank serves ten coastal counties in South Carolina and distributes 32 million pounds of food, serving more than 200,000 people. During the pandemic, the food bank has served an additional 70,000 individuals and more than 15 million pounds of food.
For more information, go to lowcountryfoodbank.org.
