Lowcountry Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana in Laura aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying its emergency response vehicle to deliver supplies and support to the Louisiana communities hit by Hurricane Laura.
Two Lowcountry volunteers will drive the vehicle, one of 20 from across the country, to the area where volunteers will provide ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks.
The vehicle deployed Monday morning at 8 a.m. from the Lowcountry Red Cross office in North Charleston.
President Donald Trump saw firsthand the damage from Laura when he visited Louisiana and Texas. In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump toured a neighborhood where streets were blocked by felled trees and houses had been battered by the storm, one with its entire roof torn off. Trump then flew by helicopter to Orange, Texas, to meet officials and survey some of the damage before returning to Washington.
Officials along the shattered stretch of Louisiana coast warned returning residents they will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer.
The U.S. toll from the Category 4 hurricane stood at 14 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.
