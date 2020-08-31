Man convicted in 1982 killing of county police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man shortly after midnight Monday after responding to a report of a woman being beaten and dragged in a roadway.
Ross Clayton Green faces a charge of third-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Sam King Road in Hollywood at 12:59 a.m. Monday and found the woman still lying on the ground and the suspect, who they later identified as Green, standing over her, an incident report states.
The victim told deputies she was punched, pushed and stomped on for no reason.
Green told deputies she fell down and was “being dramatic” and that he never touched her, the report states.
Deputies said the victim was having issues with walking and standing after the incident, so EMS took her to an area hospital.
Green served 15 years of a 30-year prison sentence after a conviction of a voluntary manslaughter charge in the 1982 shooting death of Charleston County Police Officer Steve Hiott. Fellow officer Michael O’Connell was wounded in that incident.
Green was released in 1998.
Jail records state he has a pending case involving a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was arrested on that charge in April 2019, jail records state.
A judge set bond on the latest charge at $5,237 and Green remained at the Al Cannon Detention Center as of Monday morning.
