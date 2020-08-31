New townhomes coming to Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville will soon see a new housing development just off the Berlin G. Meyers Parkway.
The development will be part of the town of Summerville’s 10-year comprehensive plan to bring a wider variety of housing options for people in different phases of life.
The area of the new development, on Gahagan Road and Garbon Drive, is surrounded by a few different neighborhoods with individual houses, but no townhomes.
The Garbon Townhomes will be their own new subdivision which will line Gahagan Road and Garbon Drive, taking up about two acres of vacant land.
There will be five different two-story buildings, each containing multiple units. Right now, they are expecting 20 different living units.
The Garbon townhomes have received design review approval from the town and now they are waiting for approval for their stormwater and land disturbance permit.
The development will require the clearance of trees and vegetation on site.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.