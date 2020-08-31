One person transported to the hospital following crash involving ambulance, car

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say one person has been transported to the hospital following an accident involving an ambulance and a car on Johns Island.
Motorists reported that it happened in the area of Bohicket Road and Maybank Highway.
The sheriff’s office said the accident happened between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the driver of the car was transported to the hospital.
No major injuries were reported by EMS in the ambulance, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.