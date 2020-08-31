Police: Man fires gun at officers in Mullins, barricades himself in home

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at officers in Mullins Sunday night.
Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said the incident happened near Front Street.
According to authorities, the man barricaded himself in a home after firing at the officers.
The suspect, who authorities have not yet identified, was arrested a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting.
