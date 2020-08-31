Police searching for woman wanted for illegal graffiti on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a woman wanted on a charge of illegal graffiti on King Street.
Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Ruby Patricia Gonzales. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective.
Gonzales is wanted for an incident that happened at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 18 on King Street.
Police have released pictures of three people in reference to the vandalism that happened on 399 King Street. Investigators said one person has already been arrested in the case.
A manager said three people were inside of a parking garage on the 4th floor and spray painted “ACAB” on the ground inside the parking garage.
The manager reported that the three individuals hung a white cloth like banner with purple that read “ABOLISHED THE POLICE” with unknown symbols.
A police report states the banner was hanging from an open space facing toward Marion square Park. The trio was last seen heading south on King Street.
