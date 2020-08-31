Police: Vandals spray paint racist graffiti twice on West Ashley bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vandals spray painted racist graffiti twice on a West Ashley bridge in five days, Charleston police said Monday.
According to incident reports, the first graffiti was discovered last Wednesday morning on the bridge located on Ashley Hall Plantation Road near Seacroft Drive.
The report states the vandals wrote, “F--- all white people” and “Black Lives Matter.”
The city’s Department of Livability and Tourism removed the graffiti. However, on Sunday, more graffiti was discovered on the bridge.
According to the second incident report, the vandals spray painted F White folk, F the White man and BLM.
Community activist Elvin Speights Sr. was alerted about both incidents.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, people really have an agenda pushing hate and it needs to stop,” Speights said Monday. “We can’t exercise hate while wanting peace. We have to be the peace that we want and going out. If we’re out here screaming, ’F--- white people,” and this is the language we’re using, how do we get together to bridge the gap?”
The Department of Livability and Tourism removed the graffiti again on Monday morning.
“We always want to send a positive message that unfortunately some people don’t want to send a positive message, that’s why we take it so seriously,” Director Dan Riccio said. “This is the second time, hopefully the third time will be the charm.”
Investigators aren’t sure if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information on the vandalism should call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200. Ask for the detective on duty.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.