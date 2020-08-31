Portion of Savannah Highway closed following fatal accident involving bicyclist

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Savannah Highway has been closed following a fatal accident involving a bicyclist and a motorist.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working a car versus a bicycle traffic fatality in the 7800 block of Savannah Highway in Adams Run.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said the southbound lanes of Savannah Highway are being rerouted around the scene.
Authorities are urging motorists to drive with caution.
