S.C. reports 651 new cases of COVID-19, drop in percent-positive test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 12 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588, and 132 probable deaths.
The percent-positive rate reported Monday stood at 15.6%, down from Sunday’s 21.5%. Monday’s report marked the first time in three days the percent-positive rate was below 20.%. It was one tenth of a point higher, at 15.7%, on Friday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
