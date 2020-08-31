S.C. reports 651 new cases of COVID-19, drop in percent-positive test results

S.C. reports 651 new cases of COVID-19, drop in percent-positive test results
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 12 confirmed deaths. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 31, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 2:28 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 12 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588, and 132 probable deaths.

The percent-positive rate reported Monday stood at 15.6%, down from Sunday’s 21.5%. Monday’s report marked the first time in three days the percent-positive rate was below 20.%. It was one tenth of a point higher, at 15.7%, on Friday.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,013,506
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,177
Percent Positive in latest test results 15.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,736 65
Berkeley County 4,778 74
Charleston County 13,911 222
Colleton County 886 38
Dorchester County 3,552 74
Georgetown County 1,681 36
Orangeburg County 2,821 99
Williamsburg County 1,180 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:

COVID19-Death-Summary_8-31-... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.