Schools release re-opening plans in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is preparing to have about 40 percent of its students, around 14,000, learning face-to-face this year.
Each school has put together its own re-entry plan which details all aspects of students’ day including coming into school, classroom changes, restroom policies, lunch, recess, cleaning protocols and dismissal.
“A lot of work has gone in the last few months to prepare us for school this year,” spokewoman for BCSD Katie Tanner said. “The individual school plans are very important because all of our schools are different. The enrollment is different in our schools. The layout is different in our schools.”
For example, students at Cane Bay High School and Berkeley High School will have extra time to change classrooms to allow for more distancing. Hallways in many schools will also be marked with directional signs.
At Berkeley Middle School, the nurse’s office will be moved to a new, bigger location with designated doors to enter and exit as well as an isolation area. Every school in the district has at least one nurse on staff.
At College Park Elementary, teachers will have recess breaks at locations that will be rotated throughout the week to allow for distancing.
“Our high schools are going to hold up to 2,000 students but an elementary school is not,” Tanner said. “And elementary schools will vary in this district. Some as low as under 200 [students], and some as large as 900. So even within the elementary schools, you’re going to see some variances of their plans just based on student population.”
If your student is in band or chorus, most of those classes will start out theory-based with no performing. A task force has been assembled to helpe figure out when and how performing could be added in to the curriculum.
“The next step is to welcome the students back,” Tanner said.
School starts on Tuesday, Sept. 8. You can read the re-entry plans by going to your child’s school’s website and clicking on “2020-2021 Re-Entry Plan.”
