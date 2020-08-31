Troopers investigate fatal Sunday night crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died and several were injured in a Sunday night crash.
The collision involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 8:46 p.m. on Williams Road near Hope Court, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Troopers say a 2006 Chevy Uplander was traveling east on Williams Road when a 2015 Ford Focus traveling west veered to the left and struck the Uplander head-on.
The driver of the Ford Focus died after being taken to an area hospital via helicopter, Tidwell said.
The driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital by helicopter and four passengers in the Uplander were also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The driver and passengers in the Uplander were wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Focus was not, Tidwell said.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver who died.
The crash remains under investigation.
