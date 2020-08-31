Very hot start to September ahead!

TROPICS: An area of low pressure has developed about 150 miles east of Charleston. This low pressure system could develop into a tropical depression later today or tomorrow. Regardless, this storm is moving northeast away from us. The forecast track of this low pressure keeps any impacts over the ocean, away from the Southeast coastline. Elsewhere in the tropics, we’re watching a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This will slowly develop over the next day or two and could also become a tropical depression/storm. The forecast track takes this into the western Caribbean later this week and eventually into Central America. This should stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and never have impacts on the United States. We’re also watching two tropical waves near the coast of Africa. Neither of these waves are of concern at this point.