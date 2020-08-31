Very hot start to September ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure developing off our coast will be watched for tropical development but will pose no threat to the Lowcountry. For us, expect a sunny, hot and humid week ahead with a lowering chance of showers and storms. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky to go with the chance of a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the low 90s with heat index values around 105 degrees. It will turn even hotter this week with highs in the mid 90s by Wednesday with heat index values near 110°. A cold front will slide into the southeast this upcoming Labor Day weekend increasing the chance of showers and storms starting on Saturday.
TROPICS: An area of low pressure has developed about 150 miles east of Charleston. This low pressure system could develop into a tropical depression later today or tomorrow. Regardless, this storm is moving northeast away from us. The forecast track of this low pressure keeps any impacts over the ocean, away from the Southeast coastline. Elsewhere in the tropics, we’re watching a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This will slowly develop over the next day or two and could also become a tropical depression/storm. The forecast track takes this into the western Caribbean later this week and eventually into Central America. This should stay out of the Gulf of Mexico and never have impacts on the United States. We’re also watching two tropical waves near the coast of Africa. Neither of these waves are of concern at this point.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
FRIDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 94.
