‘Wakanda Forever’: S.C. boy honors memory of Chadwick Boseman in viral photo

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Carter Sweeney loves to play with his Marvel superhero action figures.
But he’s not shy about telling you his favorite. It’s the Black Panther.
“He’s awesome,” said Sweeney. “He’s Black like me.”
The 5-year-old superhero fan from Greenville County loves the Black Panther so much, he’s seen the movie more than a dozen times, and dressed up as a character from the film two years ago for Halloween.
His enthusiasm has now taken him viral across social media platforms after his mom posted a picture of him paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, shortly after the Anderson County native’s death.
The photo shows Sweeney sitting among a circle of his Avengers superheroes, which are standing up.
In the center of the circle is the Black Panther figure, laying down. He’s seen crossing his arms, a signature move for Boseman’s character, King T’Challa.
“I thought it’d just be a few likes and we’d go about our day,” said Sweeney’s mom, Sade Berry of the post.
As it turns out, its already generated more than 30,000 likes and more than 80,000 shares on Facebook.
The photo was inspired by Sweeney’s sister after she saw other tributes to Boseman online. Being the fan she knew her brother was, she suggested he also pay tribute.
“She was a little sad by (Boseman’s death), so was (Sweeney) and she said, ‘Yeah, let’s do the same thing, so we can honor him,’ and I said that’d be wonderful,” said Berry.
Click here for the full story.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.