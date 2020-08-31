‘We want to make a statement on our campus’: UofSC student-athletes call for social justice amid recent events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team took a day away from practice and other activities to continue their fight for social justice.
Joined by student-athletes from other sports in front of the Russell House on campus, players wore shirts with the phrase “Matter is the Minimum” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a demonstration.
The phrase was first seen on a sign held by South Carolina quarterback Jay Urich during a protest in Columbia back in June.
For Urich, the mission of attaining unity is something that he believes could make the world a better place.
“This unity that I’m talking about is not people being forced to have the same beliefs but rather coming together on an agreement to understand the differences we may have,” Urich said.
Gamecocks wide receiver Dakereon Joyner talked about the impact of the Mother Emanuel shooting that took place in 2015. He said his cousin, Tywanza Sanders, was one of the nine victims who was shot and killed by Dylann Roof. As he continues to see a racial divide in the country, he hopes to see an end to racism and the birth of a more harmonic society.
“I’m asking for change. I’m asking for help,” Joyner said. “I’m asking for insight so everybody can understand each other and one day [pass] this and see better days.”
Head coach Will Muschamp said the reason for this discussion is to make a statement on campus, not only showing that they are against police brutality but to demonstrate leadership as well.
