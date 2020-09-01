Charleston Police drop charges against more than two dozen people from day after May riot

The riots followed a daylong protest in downtown Charleston that began in Marion Square related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. His death, while in police custody, sparked a wave of protests and some riots across the nation after cellphone footage showing a police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes surfaced. Floyd was heard in the video saying, “I can’t breathe” and died shortly after becoming unresponsive.