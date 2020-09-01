City seeks West Ashley residents’ input for comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to hear input from the West Ashley community Tuesday as its leaders begin to compose the city’s 10-year plan.
As one of the fastest growing parts of the Charleston area, city leaders say they want hear where the community wants to see growth, and how much they want it to grow.
The city’s planning director, Jacob Lindsey, says they are looking for input regarding flooding, drainage, housing costs, and transportation in West Ashley. Lindsey also says he hopes to discuss the pros and cons of building in lower, more flood-prone areas, versus areas further above sea level.
Lindsey says West Ashley has seen significant growth in commercial construction, like grocery stores, and they are looking to add even more services to the growing area.
This 10-year comprehensive plan dictates every land use decision the city will make for the next decade, which is why city leaders are giving each individual community a designated day for conversation.
The city will hold similar meetings Thursday for the Cainhoy area.
