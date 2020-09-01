Deputies alerting residents after chase suspect eludes deputies near Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are alerting residents after a chase suspect eluded capture following a vehicle chase that ended near Murrells Inlet.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when the suspect was fleeing Horry County police and drove to Georgetown County where the suspect abandoned his vehicle off Wesley Road near Murrells Inlet.
A report states the suspect ran through the woods following the vehicle chase.
GCSO officials said the suspect is not considered a safety threat to the surrounding neighborhood, but authorities are advising residents should lock doors to their homes, vehicles, and turn on exterior lights.
“Law enforcement will maintain a presence in the area throughout the evening,” GCSO officials said. “Anyone seeing a suspicious person should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.”
