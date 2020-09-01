Deputies searching for robbers after home invasion leaves 3 wounded

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people after a robbery ended with three people being shot.
Deputies responded Friday to a home in the 70 block of Sampson Street where a shooting had been reported and found three victims, Lt. Daryel Moyd said.
Investigators determined two people entered the home with masks on and guns drawn demanding money. The robbers then shot the victims, Moyd said.
All three victims are recovering from their injuries, he said.
Deputies have not released any detailed descriptions.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.
